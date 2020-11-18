Catherine Ann Marshall, SCR
RealAlts brings the deep investment and portfolio management experience of investment professionals to ESG programs. Founded in 2008 by Catherine Ann Marshall, RealAlts consultants have diverse backgrounds in real estate, infrastructure and farmland investing and will help you to turn information into real knowledge so that you can meet your objectives measurably and profitably. Let us help you to design, report on, or enhance your ESG experience.
About RealAlts
RealAlts
Global Real Assets ESG Specialist
Announcement
Private Real Assets are the ideal place in your portfolio for a profitable and measurable ESG program
As a board member, asset owner or investment manager you need to ensure your investment strategies will perform in the face of coming challenges. Professional, expert guidance can make the difference between success and distress for you and your fund.
Hence, RealAlts is pleased to announce that Principal Consultant Catherine Ann Marshall was awarded the Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR™) credential by the UK-based Global Association of Risk Professionals on October 14, 2020.
In bestowing the certification, the Association said “the SCR distinction makes you one of the area’s first subject matter experts, joining you with an elite network of thought leaders.” The credential is part of the Association’s flagship certifications and educational programs recognized by firms worldwide.
As a SCR, Ms. Marshall possesses advanced knowledge in sustainability-related opportunities and risks, and the skills to test the resiliency of these investment strategies under future scenarios.
If you want to ensure you have the return performance, resilience and risk management to future proof your assets, RealAlts is well placed to help you succeed. To hear more about the SCR and RealAlts professional services please click here.
